Ecologists predict lightning, rain and hail tomorrow - WARNING

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on April 22 in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. It will be foggy and drizzly at night.

Temperature will be 7-9 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 758 mm mercury column to of 766 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-55%, in afternoon.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on April 22-23, a strong north wind replacing with south wind on April 23 will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. In some places at night and in the morning fog is predicted. However, ecologists forecasted in some places in the daytime lightning and intermittent rainfall. North-west wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime.

Ministry warns that, on April 22-25, the weather will be windy, west, north-west wind will intensify occasionally in some places. On April 24, in some regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail, snow is predicted in high mountainous areas.