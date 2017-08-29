Ecologists predict lightning and rain in some Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 30. Moderate north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 33-35 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 757 mm Hg, below norm. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Lightning, rain predicted on some mountainous regions on the first half of the day. East wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 14-19 on mountains at night, 23-28 in daytime.