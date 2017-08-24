Ecologists predict lightning and rain in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be rainless in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on August 25. North-west wind will occasionally intensify in Baku.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night, 32-34 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 65-75% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

On Absheron beaches, the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in Azerbaijan’s regions will be rainless. Lightning, rain predicted on some parts of the Greater Caucasus in the daytime. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 34-39 in daytime, 13-18 in mountains at night, 25-30 in afternoon.