Ecologists predict hail and strong wind in Azerbaijan regions - WARNING

Baku. 23 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced .

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 24, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Fog is predicted in some places tomorrow morning. Mild south wind will intensify occasionally.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 3-5˚C at night, 12-17˚C in daytime, in Baku 3-5˚C at night and 14-16˚C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop from 761 mm mercury column to 749 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 55-60% in daytime.

Tomorrow's weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, some rainfall is expected in some western regions tonight. Fog is predicted in some areas. West wind will intensify in some regions. Temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 16-21 C in daytime, in mountains 2-7 C at night, and 10-15 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that rainfall is expected in northern and western regions on March 24 evening and March 25 daytime. Precipitation will intensify in some places. Ecologists predict hail in some regions. West wind will intensify in some places.