Ecologists predict changeable cloudy weather in Baku

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 19.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

Light fog and mist predicted in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow, and will be replaced by north-west wind in the evening.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 degrees of heat at night, 10-13 in daytime, 7-9 in Baku at night and 11-13 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 765 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% during the daytime.

As for the regions of Azerbaijan, the weather is predicted to be mostly rainless. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 3-8 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 in daytime, from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees of heat on mountainous areas, 7-12 degrees of heat in daytime.