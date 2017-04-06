Ecologists predict 18 degrees of heat in Baku

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 7, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. In some places, fog, drizzle is expected in the evening. South wind will blow.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-7 C at night, 14-18 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 15-17 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 761 mm mercury column will be reduced to 757 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 70-80% in daytime and at night.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild summer weather terms in Absheron peninsula until April 9 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. But in some western regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 17-22 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in daytime.