Ecologists announced weather forecast for Sunday

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 16 weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-east wind will blow and will be replaced by south-east wind in afternoon.

Temperature will be 20-24 C at night, 31-36 C in afternoon, in Baku 22-24 C at night, 33-35 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

The temperature of sea water in Absheron beaches will be 25-26 C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 23-24 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

On July 16, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, but in daytime in some mountainous regions, lightning and short-term rain are expected. East wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in daytime, in mountains 12-17 C at night, 21-26 C in daytime.