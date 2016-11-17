Ecologists announced tomorrow’s weather forecast in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, on November 18 rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 7-9 C at night, 10-12 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 Cat night, 10-12 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal, increasing from 764 mm mercury column to 774 mm.

Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, in the evening of November 17 to November 20 north wind will blow and intensify on the Absheron peninsula, wet and gloomy weather may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

Rain and fog are expected in Azerbaijani regions. Sleet and snow is predicted in some mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. Precipitation will stop in the afternoon in western regions. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 4-9 C in daytime.