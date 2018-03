Ecologists announced actual weather terms in Azerbaijan

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as stated in advance, unstable weather conditions kept on the country on January 27 in daytime till the morning on January 28, rain, sleet and snow observed, intensified on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 1-6 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 2-24 mm in Greater Caucasus, 1-12 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 8-14 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 1-5 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 1-10 mm in Central Lowland districts, 3-6 mm in Nakhchivan AR.

Snow cover depth: in Saribash 74, Aghdere 68, Sheki 30, Shahbuz 27, Gadabay 22, Dashkasan, Gabala, Oghuz, Ismayilli 20, Sharur 19, Zagatala, Khaltan 14, Altiaghaj, Goygol 10, Balakan 9, Gusar 8, Nakhchivan, Rvarud 7, Barda, Tartar 6, Ganja, Guba, Goychay 5, Beylagan, Shamakhi, Lerik, Ordubad 4, Baku, Shamkir, Ganja AVIA, Shahdagh, Aghsu, Yardimli 3, Goytapa, Tovuz 2, Aghstafa, Aghdam, Khachmaz, Bilasuvar, Imishli, Yevlakh 1, Guba mountainous areas 3-21 cm.