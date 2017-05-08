Ecologists: Air temperature will reach 32 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, mostly rainless on May 9. It will be some foggy. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by mild north-west wind.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 26-31 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 28-30 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 752 mm Hg will rise to 756 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night, 40-50% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, in some northern and western regions in the first half of daytime the lightning and intermittent rain is expected. Rainfall will be intensive in some places. It will be foggy in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 12-17 C at night, 27-32 C in daytime, in mountainous areas 5-10 C at night, 14-19 C in daytime.