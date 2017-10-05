Ecologists: Air temperature will reach 21 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, short-term rain predicted on some places of the peninsula in morning. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature will be 9-12 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 16-19 in daytime, in Baku 9-11 at night and 16-18 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 766 mm Hg from 763. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 45-50% in daytime.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. Fog is predicted on some places in morning, east wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 8-12 degrees of heat at night, 16-21 in daytime, 1-4 on mountains at night, 6-11 in the evening.