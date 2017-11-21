Ecologists: Air temperature to fall 4 degrees in Baku

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 22.

But in some places it will be rainy in the evening. The mild south-west wind will be replaced by strong north-west wind in the daytime.

Temperature will be 10-13 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 13-16 in daytime, in Baku 10-12 at night and 13-15 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will raise from 753 mm Hg to 763. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

Occasional rain is expected tomorrow starting from western regions of Azerbaijan. It will be intensive in some places, lightning, sleet and snow predicted in mountainous and foothill regions. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will intensify in some places.

Temperature will be 5-10 degrees of heat at night, 13-17 in daytime, 1-6 on mountains at night and 6-10 in daytime.