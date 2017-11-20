Dust fog predicted in Azerbaijan tomorrow

© Report

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ Short-term dust fog will be observed in Azerbaijan tomorrow.

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to the results of the monitoring conducted by the National Monitoring Department of Environment, amount of dust in the air is expected to exceed the sanitary norm in the country starting from November 21 night. This is due to short-term dust fog from the Arabian Peninsula to the south-eastern part of the country by south-west wind.

It is predicted that dust fog will move from the southern part of the country toward the Absheron Peninsula along the Caspian Sea coast.

According to the information received from the automatic and stationary monitoring stations, amount of dust in the air is expected to be within the sanitary norm in the Absheron peninsula on November 22 night.