Daytime temperature to reach 18 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 7. Light fog will be observed in some places. Mild north-west wind will blow.

Temperature will be 4-6 degrees of heat on Absheron peninsula at night, 10-15 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night and 13-15 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will decline to 761 mm Hg from 766. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-55% in daytime.

Rain predicted in some regions of Azerbaijan on March 7, the weather will be mainly dry in daytime. Fog will be observed in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 1-6 degrees of heat at night, 13-18 in daytime, 0-5 of frost on mountains at night, 5-9 in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 7 is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.