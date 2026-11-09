Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    COP31 President: World has reached a critical turning point

    Ecology
    • 09 November, 2026
    • 13:59
    COP31 President: World has reached a critical turning point

    The world has reached a critical turning point, where delays in addressing climate change threaten irreversible consequences, COP31 President and Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum said at the opening ceremony of the event.

    According to Report, he said climate policy simultaneously affects development, energy, food security and urban planning.

    "Above all, it is aimed at protecting the future of humanity. The depletion of water resources in one country has consequences for the economies of other societies, migration patterns and even their security," he said.

    COP31 Murat Kurum
    COP31 Prezidenti: Dünyada iqlim siyasəti eyni zamanda enerji, ərzaq və şəhər siyasətidir
    Президент COP31: Мир достиг критического рубежа
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    44 filmi

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