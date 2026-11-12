Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    COP31 meeting presents Antalya agreement on building energy efficiency

    Ecology
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 18:48
    COP31 meeting presents Antalya agreement on building energy efficiency

    The Antalya Agreement on Energy Efficiency in Buildings was presented to member countries for signature at the second ministerial meeting of the Intergovernmental Council for Buildings and Climate, held during COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

    Report's Türkiye bureau reports that the meeting brought together deputy ministers and other representatives from 53 member countries and 14 observer countries.

    The meeting, held as part of Sustainable Cities and Built Environment Day, focused on how the buildings and construction sector can help tackle climate change by improving energy efficiency and shifting to low-carbon construction.

    One of the main topics was the COP31 presidency's goal of reducing energy use intensity in buildings by 25% by 2035, as part of its Global Implementation Targets. The agreement was presented for signature at the close of the meeting.

    Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ömer Bulut said improving energy efficiency and transforming the buildings sector were environmental, economic and social necessities.

    Bulut said the buildings sector accounts for about one-third of global energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. He added that Türkiye had drawn up a long-term climate strategy to reach net-zero emissions by 2053.

    COP31 Energy efficiency
    COP31-də "Binalarda Enerji Səmərəliliyi üzrə Antalya Razılaşması" imzalanmaq üçün təqdim edilib
    На COP31 представили "Анталийское соглашение по энергоэффективности зданий"
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