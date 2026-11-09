COP31: Caspian Sea issues among Azerbaijan's key priorities
Ecology
- 09 November, 2026
- 17:19
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Caspian Sea issues are among the key priorities on Azerbaijan's agenda at COP31, Azerbaijani President's Special Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said in response to journalists' questions at the national pavilion during COP31.
According to Report, he noted that the shrinking of the Caspian Sea was among the most pressing environmental challenges.
"We will raise this issue both at our own pavilion and during other sessions. We will seek to draw the attention of international organizations and financial institutions to this problem," Babayev said.
COP31-in əsas mövzuları arasında Xəzər dənizinin problemləri də yer alır
COP31: Проблемы Каспия - в числе приоритетов повестки Азербайджана
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