Climatologist: 'Air temperature will rise in coming days in Azerbaijan'

Baku. 29 July. REPORT.AZ/ 'Temperature drop below the norm in Azerbaijan during last few days is of temporary nature. In the coming days, weather condition will stabilize according to summer season'.

Report was told by the Researcher of the Climate and Agroclimatology Department of the Institute of Geography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Geography PhD, Climatologist Maharram Hasanov.

The climatologist said that drop of temperature in the middle of summer, rainfall is not typical case: 'Reason of the unstable weather is that air masses formed in the south, over the Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic ocean dominate in the entire South Caucasus starting from the day before yesterday. As a result, the temperature is not typical for summer. Usually, such weather condition lasts for three, maximum four days. Then dominating air masses are replaced by southern air masses, tropical cyclones and the temperature rise again'.

According to the expert, the temperature is expected to be high till August 15-20: 'The temperature is not predicted to rise more, as after such weather condition temperature reaches maximum 37-38°C at noon, during hot period of a day on some days'.

M.Hasanov noted that current weather condition is expected to be observed again during last ten days of August.