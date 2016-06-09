Climatologist: "In the second half of June weather will be warmer than expected"

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ/ "On the night of June 7 to 8, mild air masses have entered the territory of Azerbaijan. The humidity of the air masses to great by itself. Therefore, in most areas, precipitation is observed in Azerbaijan".

Report was told by the Researcher of the Geography and Agroclimatology Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Climate and Geography PhD, Climatologist Maharram Hasanov. He said that the rains in the first week of June this year exceed the daily norm.

Experts said that, before cold weather terms, air temperature in lowland areas was 31-32 C.

M. Hasanov said that air temperature in Azerbaijani territory in mid-June is expected to be a little high than expected: "The progress in weather conditions shows that, in the next 10 days the weather will be a little warmer. At the end of June, the weather is expected to cool a bit."