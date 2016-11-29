Climatologist: Current weather terms will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ At present, weather conditions created by air masses from south and south east are observed in Azerbaijan.

Researcher of the Geography and Agroclimatology Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Climate and Geography PhD, Climatologist, Maharram Hasanov told Report.

Climatologist said that current weather conditions in Azerbaijan are typical for the end of November and beginning of December: "Weather conditions observed at present in Azerbaijan will continue for a few days".

The expert said there is usually very changeable weather conditions in November: "Currently atmospheric pressure falls down and other air masses can enter the country. It is early to talk about cold air masses that can return to the territory of Azerbaijan."