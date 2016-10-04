Climatologist: Current weather conditions in Azerbaijan will continue until weekend

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, south air masses dominate in Azerbaijan. Therefore, weather is mild."

Researcher of the Geography and Agroclimatology Department of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Climate and Geography PhD, Climatologist, Maharram Hasanov told Report.

The climatologist said that sudden drop in temperature isn't expected in the country in the first ten days of October: "The observed weather conditions will continue until the end of the week. Drop of the average daily temperature below 16-17 degrees in coming days isn't predicted. The temperature will be +26-+27°C in the afternoon. Rainless weather will dominate in the country, mainly in Baku and Absheron peninsula till the weekend. Small amount of rainfall is possible in the mountainous areas, Gabala, Shaki regions until the weekend".

Speaking about rainy weather during the last ten days of September, Climatologist stated that sudden entry of the air masses on the country over the Atlantic Ocean caused heavy rains: "Rain in this period doesn't have any negative impacts on agriculture."