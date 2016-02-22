Civil servant fined 6,000 AZN in Azerbaijan for illegal logging

Baku. 22 February. REPORT.AZ/ The "hot line" of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources received a complaint on illegal logging around the building on the street No 41 Mir Jalal Binagadi district.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry, employees of the organization investigated the complaint on the spot.

The investigation had revealed that the illegal felling of 3 trees ordered by chief of Economic union landscaping Baku city.In fact the head of the site landscaping of Binagadi district Mashallah Mammadov was fined as an officer in the amount of 6000 AZN in accordance with Art. 92.2 of the Administrative Code.