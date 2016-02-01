British scientists: 2016 will be the hottest in history of weather observations

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ In next five years, the earth's temperature will continue to rise. Report informs, The Guardian writes citing a study by British scientists.

According to researchers, these processes are caused by high levels of greenhouse gas emissions, as well as the El Niño - Southern Oscillation phase (temperature variations of the surface water in the equatorial Pacific), in which the area of the heated water moves east.

Scientists point out that 2016 will be the hottest in the history of meteorological observations.The reason is inverse process of El Niño called La Niña.Thereafter, the temperature in the world likely will again start to rise.