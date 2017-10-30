Baku Zoo presents two bears to Tashkent Zoo

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Baku Zoo has presented several animals to the Tashkent Zoo.

Report informs citing CA-NEWS, management of the Tashkent Zoo says.

Baku Zoo has presented 10 pullets of Sultan breed, two brown bears and two swans.

Currently, the animals are in a period of adaptation.

Notably, area of the Tashkent Zoo is 22.7 hectares. Currently, more than 3,000 animals and 600 breeds of birds are kept in the zoo. The Tashkent Zoo is a member of the Eurasian Regional Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 1998.