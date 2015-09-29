Baku will be rainy tomorrow

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ On September 30, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Report was told by Asif Verdiyev, the chief hydrologist of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to him, in some places short term rain is expected in the morning. The temperature will be 17-20 C at night, 26-30 C in the daytime.

In the mountainous regions in the evening and night the lightning and rain are expected. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places. The temperature will be 12-18 at night, 26-31 in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 18-23 C in the daytime.

As predicted by meteorologists, meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on October 2 mainly will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.