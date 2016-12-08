Baku will be rainless, roads icy on December 9

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. Tomorrow, south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in the capital and on the peninsula.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 degrees of frost at night, 3-5 C in the daytime, in Baku -3-5 C at night, 3-5 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure of 775 mm mercury column will down to 762 mm of mercury column.

Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 65-70% in the afternoon.

At night and in the morning the roads will be covered with ice.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warned that south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 9. The minimum temperature will be 2-5 degrees below zero. There is a possibility of roads freezing.

According to the medical-meteorological prognosis, dramatic decline in atmospheric pressure on Absheron peninsula on December 9 amid strong south-west wind will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. On December 10 mild hesitation of the meteorological factors is unfavorable.

Weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning.

West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places. The temperature will be -1-6 C at night, 3-7 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas -8-13 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.

The roads will be covered with ice.