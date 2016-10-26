Baku will be rainless on October 27

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rainy weather is predicted in some places at night and in the morning.

North-east wind will be followed by mild south-west wind in the daytime.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be +5-+7°C at night, +9-+12°C in the daytime.

In Baku, +5-+7°C at night +9-+11°C in the daytime predicted.

Atmospheric pressure will be higher than normal at 773 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in the daytime.

Weather is predicted to be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions, rainy weather will be observed in some southern regions at night and in the morning.

Fog is expected in some places in the morning. East wind will occasionally intensify. The temperature will be 2-7 degrees of heat at night, 9-14 degrees of heat in the daytime, also, 2-7 degrees of frost on the mountains at night, 2-7 degrees of heat in the daytime.