Baku hosts the 8th Caspian Ecology 2017

    Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ The 8th Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition Caspian Ecology 2017 has today started in Baku.

    Report informs, the exhibition is supported by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Public Association IDEA. The event is being organized by Caspian Event Organisers.

    53 companies from 7 countries take part in the event. Azerbaijan, Germany, the UK, Israel and other countries are also among them.

    The exhibition will run till November 16.

    Notably, Caspian Ecology - Azerbaijan International Environmental Exhibition is the significant event for ecology and environmental protection in the Caspian and Caucasus regions.

    Photo: Firi Salim

