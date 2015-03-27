Baku hosts Earth Hour event on March 28

Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 28 as a part of the international Earth Hour 2015 campaign, more than 1 billion people living in different parts of the world come together to show solidarity against climate change.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC Agency, an annual international event to be held by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

“Earth Hour” campaign has firstly been launched by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in Australia in 2007. The aim of the campaign is to draw public attention to the concerns of the climate change.

During “Earth Hour” actions, facade lights of famous buildings are turned-off in the big cities at 20:30 in the local time for an hour and the attendants promote energy saving through this symbolic action.

As known, greenhouse gases, that emitted to the atmosphere during the process of electricity production, are considered one of the key reasons of the climate change. In this regard, during “Earth Hour” actions sustainable use of energy is whirled.

“Earth Hour” campaign is celebrated on the last Saturday of March every year and it is observed that attention of world community to this event is getting increased year after year. As a result, in 2014 more than 7000 cities from 162 countries and a billion people have joined the campaign all over the world.

This year, as a part of the program, participants of the action that will take a flashlight, lighter, to meet at 20:00 at Azadliq Square. Then will be put the candles (Candle setting). Within an hour (from 20:30 to 21:30) will be turned off lights and front of the Government House and facade lights of Hotel Marriot. In addition, Critical Mass Baku bike tour will be held, as well as representatives of the action will take part in various mobs. The project will end at 22:00.

The official coordinator of Earth Hour campaign (www.earthhour.org) in Azerbaijan is IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action).