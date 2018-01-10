 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku city welcomes first snow in 2018

    Strong north-west wind blows in the capital

    Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ First snow of the year falls in Baku.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), there is no snow on the ground due to less frost.

    Strong north-west wind currently blow in Baku. The wind will gradually become moderate in the evening.

    Notably, ecologists have warned on unstable weather conditions, intermittent rain and sleet on some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula on January 10.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi