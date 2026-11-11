Azerbaijan pledges 40% emissions cut by 2035, Teymur Musayev says

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Azerbaijan is moving ahead with its climate commitments and has brought forward its target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40% from 2050 to 2035, Deputy Prime Minister Teymur Musayev said.

Report's correspondent in Antalya informs that Musayev made the remarks at a high-level meeting during COP31. He said Azerbaijan had moved the deadline forward by 15 years under its third Nationally Determined Contribution.

Musayev said the country's recently submitted long-term low-emission development strategy sets out a path to net-zero emissions by 2060.

"We are finalizing our second biennial transparency report by the deadline, reaffirming our commitment to transparency under the Paris Agreement," he said.

Musayev said the energy transition remained central to Azerbaijan's climate policy. "Installed renewable power capacity has reached about 2.7 GW, accounting for 21.5% of the country's total installed generating capacity," he said.

He added that agreements already signed provide for about 6 GW of additional solar and wind capacity to come online by 2030, a major step toward exceeding the target of tripling renewable power capacity.

Azerbaijan is also working to cut methane emissions, improve industrial efficiency, develop low-emission transport and manage waste sustainably, Musayev said.