Azerbaijan launches large-scale raids against illegal fishing

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan launched a large-scale raids against illegal fishing.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

According to information, MENR constantly fight against illegal fishing in the reservoirs of the country carries out extensive measures to destroy the tools of illegal fishing: "However, despite all this, it wasn't possible to completely prevent illegal fishing, and we still receive the complaints and signals of similar actions. Therefore, MENR established a special commission to prevent and strengthen control over illegal fishing. The commission, together with relevant departments of the Ministry also includes representatives of civil society, representatives of NGOs and fishermen-fans. In this regard, the Ministry invites those engaged in fishing within the relevant rules to participate in the established commission".

Volunteers can contact the hotline '168' of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Department of Environmental Protection (012-537-21-86, 012-537-21-67).