Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss Caspian Sea level decline

A joint working group meeting between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was held in Astana to address the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, Report infortms.

The meeting was co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev and his Kazakh counterpart Mansur Oshurbayev.

Participants discussed ongoing trends in the sea's shrinking water levels, as well as climatic and human-driven factors contributing to the issue. The potential impacts on ecosystems and coastal areas were also reviewed.

Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening coordination, expanding data exchange, and conducting joint research to better understand the problem and develop adaptation measures.

The next meeting of the working group is scheduled to take place in Azerbaijan in the second half of 2027.