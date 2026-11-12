Azerbaijan and Tajikistan discuss environmental cooperation at COP31
Ecology
- 12 November, 2026
- 20:34
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Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov met Bahodur Sheralizoda, chair of Tajikistan's Committee for Environmental Protection, on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report that the officials discussed environmental protection, forest restoration and climate action.
The Azerbaijani side also briefed the Tajik delegation on plans to establish new national parks in Azerbaijan and the priority measures for doing so.
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