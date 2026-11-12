Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan discuss environmental cooperation at COP31

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Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rashad Ismayilov met Kyrgyz Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobaev on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report that the meeting included a briefing on the development of protected natural areas and the creation of new national parks in Azerbaijan, as well as environmental protection and restoration work in the Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The ministers discussed continuing cooperation on environmental protection and expanding exchanges of expertise between the two countries.