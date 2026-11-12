Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan and Armenia set up cross-border river working groups

    Ecology
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 21:51
    Azerbaijan and Armenia set up cross-border river working groups

    Azerbaijan and Armenia have set up working groups to manage cross-border rivers. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed their establishment at a meeting in Dublin, Ireland.

    Report informs that the leaders met on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit, where they stressed the importance of cooperation on environmental and cross-border water issues.

    The two sides also discussed ways to expand economic and trade ties, including the possibility of linking their electricity grids in the future.

    Ilham Aliyev Nikol Pashinyan European Political Community Summit Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process
    Azərbaycan ilə Ermənistan arasında transsərhəd çaylarla bağlı işçi qrupları yaradılıb
    Азербайджан и Армения создали рабочие группы по управлению трансграничными реками
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