Azerbaijan and Armenia set up cross-border river working groups
Ecology
- 12 November, 2026
- 21:51
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Azerbaijan and Armenia have set up working groups to manage cross-border rivers. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed their establishment at a meeting in Dublin, Ireland.
Report informs that the leaders met on the sidelines of the ninth European Political Community summit, where they stressed the importance of cooperation on environmental and cross-border water issues.
The two sides also discussed ways to expand economic and trade ties, including the possibility of linking their electricity grids in the future.
Azərbaycan ilə Ermənistan arasında transsərhəd çaylarla bağlı işçi qrupları yaradılıb
Азербайджан и Армения создали рабочие группы по управлению трансграничными реками
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