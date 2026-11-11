Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Albanese: Australia proud of its leading positions in tackling climate change

    Ecology
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 14:22
    Albanese: Australia proud of its leading positions in tackling climate change

    Australia is proud of its leadership in tackling climate change and its leading position in renewable energy, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

    According to Report's correspondent in Antalya, at the COP31 Leaders' Summit, Albanese said the event marked a historic moment for Australia, which was proud to work alongside Türkiye in playing a leading role in global climate negotiations at the UN Climate Change Conference.

    Albanese added that Australia was also proud of its leadership in tackling climate change and its leading position in renewable energy, as well as its efforts to build clean industries, businesses and create the jobs of the future.

    He also said he was proud to be attending the summit to represent the interests of Australia's Pacific family.

    He said Australia was committed to representing the interests of Pacific nations, which urgently needed action to address climate change.

    The prime minister also called on the international community to join forces to protect small island states, including by building resilient infrastructure, schools and housing, and ensuring reliable water supply systems.

    Albanese stressed that both current and future generations had a major responsibility to take action, adding that this was a decisive decade and that action was needed immediately.

    He said COP31 should serve as a platform for international cooperation to deliver practical results, including attracting investment in clean energy, accelerating electrification, stepping up ocean protection efforts and expanding access to climate finance for the countries most in need.

    Albanese said the international community had to ensure a transition towards a future in which energy was clean, reliable and affordable, while economies remained strong.

    He added that the opportunities created by climate action should be accessible to those who needed them most to adapt and prosper, stressing that the most vulnerable countries required capital and must be given access to it.

    The Australian prime minister urged participants to join efforts to help Pacific nations address a climate crisis that they had clearly not caused.

    Anthony Albanese Climate change COP31
    Albaneze: Avstraliya iqlim dəyişikliyinə qarşı mübarizədə liderliyi ilə fəxr edir
    Альбанезе: Австралия гордится лидерством в борьбе с изменением климата
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