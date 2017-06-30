Air temperature will reach 40 C in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on July 1, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north-west wind will intensify.

The temperature will be 21-24˚C at night, 29-34˚C in afternoon, in Baku 21-23˚C at night, 31-33˚C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 35-45% in afternoon.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 20-21°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 24-25 °C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, strong north wind on the Absheron Peninsula on July 1 is a positive factor for meteo-sensitive people.

The weather in Azerbaijan's regions will be rainless. However, in some mountainous regions at night and in the morning lightning and short-term rain is expected. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 35-40 C in afternoon, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime.