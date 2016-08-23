Air temperature to reach 39 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy and rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on August 24, in the capital and on the peninsula north wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature on the peninsula will be 21-25 С at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25°С at night, 33-35°C in the daytime.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 34-39°С in the daytime, in the mountains 14-19°C at night, 25-30°C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecasts during next 3 days, stagnant weather conditions, temperature discomfort will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. The relative humidity will be 55-65% at night, 25-35% in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 25-26°C, at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 26-27°С, at Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh - 28-29°C.