Air temperature will reach 30 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 18. Mild south wind will blow.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 12-15°C at night and 20-25°C in daytime, in Baku 13-15°C at night and 22-24 °C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Fog and drizzle predicted on some places at night and in the morning. However, lightning and rain is expected in some western regions in the evening. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 12-17 degrees of heat at night, 25-30 in daytime, 5-10 degrees of heat on the mountains at night and 13-18 in daytime.