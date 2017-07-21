Air temperature in Azerbaijan will reach 42 C

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 22. Moderate north-western wind will be replaced by south-east wind in afternoon.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 22-25C at night, 33-38 C in afternoon, 40°C in some places, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 36-38 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 557 mm mercury column below normal. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 40-50% in afternoon.

The water temperature in Absheron beaches: 26-27°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 27-28°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 28-29°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather in the regions of Azerbaijan will be rainy. In some places, eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25˚C at night, 35-40˚C in afternoon, 42˚C in some places, in mountains 15-20˚C at night, 27-32˚C in afternoon.