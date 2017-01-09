Air temperature drops in Azerbaijan, rain predicted

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to information, on January 10, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, but occasionally gloomy. In some places, fog, drizzle, the rain is expected at night. Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 1-4 C at night, 6-9 C in daytime, in Baku 2-4 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will rise from 760 mm Hg column to 770 mm Hg column. Relative humidity will be 85-95%, at night, 65-75% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. In some places, fog and drizzle is expected, it will rain in the evening, snow is predicted in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The temperature will be -2+3 C at night, +7+12 C in daytime, in mountains -3+2 C at night and +2+7 C in daytime.