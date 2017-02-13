Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan was announced

Tomorrow weather will stabilize in Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan in last four days announced.

Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as it was predicted unstable weather conditions continued in the country, occasional sleet, snow observed.

The temperature was 2.7-3 degrees below than norm in February as a result of cold weather fronts in the territory of the country during last 4 days (February 10, 11, 12, 13). Different intensity occasional snow observed in most regions of the country, including several areas in the Absheron peninsula.

Heavy snow observed in Great Caucasus, Nakhchivan AR and Lankaran-Astara region, however, occasional weak snow observed in some areas in the Absheron peninsula and Baku, no snow cover occurred. According to hydrometeorological stations in Absheron peninsula, amount of precipitation in last 4 days made 8 mm in Gumyatag, 3 in Baku, 1 in Zabrat and Mashtaga. The temperature will be near 0 degree in the daytime, 1 degree of frost at night.

On February 14, the weather will stabilize in the afternoon, mainly will be rainless in most regions.