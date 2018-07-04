Actual weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula unveiled

Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The actual temperature was 34-36 C in Baku and Absheron peninsula”. Acting Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

According to her, at present, moderate changeable wind is blowing in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

The director noted that today the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula: "The temperature will reach 39-41 C in daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula."

Regarding the weather conditions in the regions, the ministry official said that the weather will also be sunny in the regions during the day: "The east wind will blow and will intensify in some places at times. The temperature will be 39-44 C at night and 28-33 C in the daytime”.

G. Mammadova said that, due to the anomalous hot weather it is risky to stay in the open air for long hours from 11:00 till 17:00.