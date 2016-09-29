 Top
    Actual weather in Azerbaijan: heavy torrential rain observed

    Snow fell on Shahdagh

    Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ The actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan from September 28 daytime till September 29 morning has been announced.

    Report informs citing the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from September 28 daytime till September 29, unstable weather conditions lasted in the country, lightning, rain observed, also, torrential rains observed in some places.

    18-65 mm of precipitation fell in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 3-4 mm in Greater Caucasus, 3-29 mm in Central Lowland regions, 11-39 mm in Lankaran-Astara region, 7-18 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 2-6 mm in Gazakh-Ganja region, 1-7 mm in Nakhchivan AR.

    Snow fell on Shahdagh. Snow cover was 1 cm.

