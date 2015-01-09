Actual weather conditions in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather conditions observed in Azerbaijan of the second half the January 8 up to January 9 afternoon is published.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, from the second half of January 8 morning up to January 9, weather changed dramatically, precipitation observed in the form of snow and sleet, sometimes intensively. Strong north-west wind dominates.

Yesterday in Baku and Absheron peninsula amounts of precipitation reached 11.8 mm, in Nakhchivan - 10.7 mm in Lankaran-Astara zone - 8-52 mm, in the central lowlands - 2-21 mm, in the Greater Caucasus - 6-39 mm, the Lesser Caucasus - 11 mm.

The thickness of snow cover in Lankaran-Astara zone was 26 cm in the Greater Caucasus - 40 cm, the Lesser Caucasus - 9 cm, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic - 38 cm, central lowlands - 8 cm, in Baku and Absheron peninsula - 12 cm.

Speed of the north-west wind in Absheron peninsula and in some areas reaches 18-36 m /sec.