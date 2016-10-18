Actual weather in Azerbaijan: snow cover nearly 65 cm in Khinalig

Baku. 18 October.REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) has announced actual weather conditions observed from October 17 daytime till the morning of October 18.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry, as previously announced, from October 17 daytime till the morning of October 18, unstable weather conditions continued in the country, rain as well as torrential rain observed, sleet, snow fell on the mountainous and foothill regions.

As for amount of rainfall, in Baku and Absheron peninsula: Bina 90, Montin, Dendropark 48 (171% of monthly norm), Baku 41 (146% of monthly norm), Zabrat 34, Bayil slope 31 (110% of monthly norm), Pirallahi 24 (101% of monthly norm), Elet 22 (85% of monthly norm), Sumgayit 12 (45% of monthly norm), Gum field 16 (57% of monthly norm), Mashtagha 7, Chilov island 5, Oil Rocks 2 mm.

Snow cover depth: Ismayilli 15, mountain areas of Guba region: Khinalig 65, Giriz 45, Leze 25, Altiaghaj 14, Nohurduzu 24, Gonagkend 20, Giriz Gudyalchay 10, Gusaryasag 3 cm.