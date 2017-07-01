43 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The weather in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 2.

Intermittent rain predicted on some places of the peninsula at night. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 21-25 degrees of heat at night, 30-35 in the afternoon, 37 on some places, also, 22-24 in Baku at night, 33-35 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop to 756 mm Hg from 759, relative humidity will be 60-70% at night and 45-50% in the afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 20-21 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 24-25 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, dominance of weak winds on the Absheron peninsula, occasional stagnant weather and high temperature discomfort will be observed from July 3 to 6, which is mainly unfavourable. It is not advisable to stay outdoors for long periods during daytime.

Weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and short-term rain is expected on some mountainous areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 14-19 at night on mountains, 25-30 in the daytime.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns, maximum temperature will be 33-37 degrees of heat in Baku and Absheron peninsula from July 3 to 6, also, 39 on some places. From July 3 to July 7, maximum temperature on some regions will be 35-40 degrees of heat, 41-43 on Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and on some places of Central lowland regions, 28-33 on mountainous regions.