36 degrees of heat predicted on Sunday

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

North-west wind will be followed by south-east wind in the afternoon.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 19-22 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijanis regions, It will be foggy in some places in the morning. Weak eastern wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.