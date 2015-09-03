32 degrees of heat predicted in Baku on September 4

Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 32 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on September 4, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be mainly dry during the day. Mild south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 20-24, 28-33, 22-24 at night, 30-32 C in the daytime.

On September 4, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. South-west wind will blow and intensify in mountainous areas.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in the mountains 11-16 C at night, 21-26 C in the daytime.